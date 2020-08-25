Guwahati, August 25: Assam Lottery results for Tuesday, August 25, will be declared online on the official lottery website. People can check the lottery results online on the official lottery website ssam Future Faithful, Assam Singam Red, Assam Kuil Diamond will be announced online on the official website.

The price of the lottery ticket for the Assam State Lottery is Rs 7. Lotteries Now Attract Uniform 28% GST Rate from March 1.

The 'Bodoland Territorial Council (Assam)' arranges and organises the Assam lotteries across the state. The lucky draw winners, who win more than Rs 10,000 need to submit a claim form within 30 days of the declaration of the results. The form is available on the Assam Lottery's official website.

