Guwahati, September 3: Assam lottery results for Thursday, September 3, will be announced on the Assam lottery website. The first lottery result is announced at 12 noon, second at 5 pm and the third one at 8 pm. The price of the lottery ticket for the Assam State Lottery is Rs 7. People are advised to visit the official website and check the lottery results for the lucky draw for today at . The Assam lotteries have different names and are held on a daily basis.

For Thursday, the lottery results of three Assam lotteries namely 'Assam Future Gentle', 'Assam Singam Black' and 'Assam Kuil Platinum' will be declared online on the official website. People are eligible to win a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh on all the three lotteries in the state. The first prize winner of the Assam lottery will win Rs 5 Lakh, second prize winner will win Rs 25,000, the third prize winner will win Rs 10,000 while the fourth prize winner will win Rs 1000. The prize amount is same for all the three lotteries. Lotteries Now Attract Uniform 28% GST Rate from March 1.

In Assam, the lotteries in Assam are being organised by 'Bodoland Territorial Council (Assam)'. The Council has laid down a few rules that the winner has to follow. The lucky draw winners who win more than Rs 10,000 need to submit a claim form within 30 days of the declaration of the results. The form is available on the Assam Lottery's official website-

