Guwahati, July 12: Assam state lottery results for Sunday, July 12 will be announced on the official lottery website today. The lotteries in Assam is held three times everyday. Each lottery has a unique name. Assam lotteries are held on all the days of the week. People who have purchased the tickets for the lucky draw are advised to visit the official website and check if they are lucky to win the prize for Assam lottery today. For Sunday, the lottery results for 'Assam Future Loving', 'Assam Singam White', 'Assam Kuil Super' will be declared online.

The results for 'Assam Future Loving' has been declared at 12 noon, while that of 'Assam Singam White' and 'Assam Kuil Super' will be declared at 5 pm and 8 pm respectively. The prize money of the Assam lottery ticket is Rs 7 on all the days of the week. The prize money for all three lotteries is the same every day. Click Here to Check Assam Lottery Results for Saturday, July 11, 2020.

People have a chance to win exciting prizes in the state lotteries in Assam. The first prize winner is eligible to win an award of Rs 5 lakh, the second winner is eligible to win Rs 25,000 while the the third prize winner will get Rs 10,000. The 'Bodoland Territorial Council (Assam)' organises and regulates the Assam lotteries. The winners who win over Rs 10,000 will have to submit a claim within thirty days of declaration of lottery 2020 results. The form is available on the official website of Assam lottery.

