Guwahati, September 14: Assam lottery results for Monday, September 14, 2020 will be announced online on the official lottery website today. The lottery results for ‘Assam Future Sincere’ lottery has been announced at 12 noon while the results for the other two Assam state lotteries named 'Assam Singam Yellow' lottery and 'Assam Kuil Silver' lottery will be out at 5 pm and 8 pm respectively today. People who have purchased the lottery tickets, can visit the official website and check the lucky draw results online.

Each day, the results for the first lucky draw is announced at 12 noon, the second state lottery result is announced at 5 pm and the result for the third draw is announced online at 8 pm on the same day. The lucky winner who wins the first prize is eligible to win Rs 5 Lakh. The second prize winner will win Rs 25,000, the third prize winner will win Rs 10,000 while the fourth prize winner will win Rs 1000. Lotteries Attract Uniform 28% GST Rate from March 1.

People who purchased the lottery tickets for the lucky draw are advised to visit the official website to check if they have won in any of the three Assam lotteries today. In Assam, three lotteries are held on a regular basis. The lotteries in Assam is being organised and regulated by 'Bodoland Territorial Council (Assam)'. The winner who win more than Rs 10,000, needs to submit the Claim form within 30 days of the declaration of the results. The form is available on the Assam Lottery's official website-

