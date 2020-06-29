Guwahati, June 29: Assam lottery results for Monday, June 29, will be announced online on the official website of Assam Lottery. People can visit the official website and check the lottery results for Assam Future Sincere, Assam Singam Yellow, Assam Kuil Silver today. The lottery in Assam is held three times daily. All the individuals who have purchased the tickets for the lucky draw will get to know the result at 12 noon, 5 pm and 8 pm. The price of the lottery ticket for the Assam State Lottery is Rs 7.

The Assam state lottery results for ‘Assam Future Sincere’ will be announced at 12 noon, lottery results for the other two Assam state lotteries named 'Assam Singam Yellow' and 'Assam Kuil Silver' will be out at 5 pm and 8 pm respectively. The first prize winner is eligible to win Rs 5 Lakh, the second prize winner will win Rs 25,000, the third prize winner will win Rs 10,000 while the fourth one will win Rs 1000 as prize money. Lottery Results on Lottery Sambad: Check Today's WB, Nagaland, Sikkim & Kerala Lucky Draw Results Online at lotterysambadresult.in.

The lotteries in Assam have different names on each day. It is the 'Bodoland Territorial Council (Assam)' that regulates and organises the lotteries in Assam. The person who wins more than Rs 10,000, needs to submit a claim form within 30 days of the declaration of the results. The winners will be able to get the form on the Assam Lottery's official website-

