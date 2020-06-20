Guwahati, June 20: Assam lottery results for Saturday, June 20 will be declared online on the official lottery website assamlotteries.com. People can check the lucky draw results online on the official website assamlotteries.com. In Assam, a total of three lottery draws are held daily throughout the week and all the three lotteries have different names. A lottery ticket is priced at Rs 7. Lottery Results Today on Lottery Sambad: Check Kerala, West Bengal, Sikkim and Nagaland Lucky Draw Results of June 20, 2020 Online at lotterysambadresult.in.

The lottery results for the first lucky draw is announced at 12 noon every day followed by the second at 5 pm and the result for the third draw is announced at 8 pm on the same day. The 12-noon lottery is named 'Assam Future Faithful', the lottery name for the 5 pm state lottery is 'Assam Singam Red', while the lottery for 8 pm is named as 'Assam Kuil Diamond'.

The first prize winner is eligible to get Rs 5 Lakh, the second prize is of Rs 25,000, third prize Rs 10,000 and fourth prize Rs 1000. The lotteries in Assam are organised by 'Bodoland Territorial Council (Assam)'. The lucky draw winners, who win more than Rs 10,000 need to submit a claim form within 30 days of the declaration of the results which is available on assamlotteries.com.

