Kolkata, June 20: Lottery Sambed results for West Bengal, Sikkim and Nagaland will be declared today i.e June 20. The draw results will be announced online at lotterysambadresult.in. While Sikkim's Lottery Sambad results have been announced, West Bengal and Nagaland's results will be declared at 4 pm and 8 pm respectively. Besides, lottery results for Kerala lottery 'Pournami RN-436' will also be announced online on the Lottery Sambad website.

The results of Sikkim 'Dear Valuable Morning' have been announced at 11:55 am on lotterysambadresult.in. At 4 pm, West Bengal's DEAR BANGASREE DAMODAR lottery results will be declared online. Similarly, at 8 pm, Nagaland's 'DEAR OSTRICH EVENING' lottery draw results will be available. In Kerala, 'Pournami RN-436' lottery results will be declared this evening. Those who purchased tickets can check all results on lotterysambadresult.in.

The Assam Lottery results will also be declared on the official website assamlotteries.com. Individuals can check lucky draw results of Assam Future Sincere, Assam Singam Yellow, Assam Kuil Silver online on the official website.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 20, 2020 01:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).