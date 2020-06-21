Guwahati, June 21: The draw results of lottery sold in Assam for June 21 will be declared online on the official lottery website assamlotteries.com today. Priced at Rs 7, tickets are sold by 'Bodoland Territorial Council (Assam)'. A total of three lottery draws are held daily throughout the week and all the three lotteries have different names. Those who purchased tickets can check results online on the official website assamlotteries.com.

The first draw result of Assam state lottery is announced at 12 noon, followed by the second at 5 pm and the result for the third draw is declared at 8 pm. The 12-noon lottery is named 'Assam Future Faithful', the lottery name for the 5 pm state lottery is 'Assam Singam Red', while the lottery for 8 pm is named as 'Assam Kuil Diamond'. A lucky person will win Rs 5 lakh as the first prize. Lottery Results Today on Lottery Sambad: Check Kerala, West Bengal, Sikkim and Nagaland Lucky Draw Results of June 21, 2020 Online at lotterysambadresult.in.

The second prize is of Rs 25,000, third prize Rs 10,000 and fourth prize Rs 1000. The lucky draw winners, who win more than Rs 10,000 need to submit a claim form within 30 days of the declaration of the results which is available on assamlotteries.com.

