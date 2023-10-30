Mumbai, October 30: After the festive-filled month of October 2023, the month of November will see banks remain closed on several days, including the second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays and festivals. As per the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) calendar of holidays, banks will remain closed for a period of 15 days in November 2023. These 15 days include festive and gazetted holidays besides the annual bank holidays.

The 15-day holiday list includes festivals such as Diwali 2023, Govardhan Puja, Bhai Dooj, and several state formation days. RBI categorises holidays into three brackets, which include the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holidays, and on the occasion of Banks' Closing of Accounts. While banking services could take a hit, here's a list of holidays in November 2023. Dry Days in 2023 in Mumbai: Check Full Calendar With Dates When Alcohol Will Not Be Available for Sale in Liquor Stores, Pubs & Bars in India’s Economic Capital.

List of Bank Holidays in November 2023:

On November 1, banks will remain closed in Karnataka, Manipur and Himachal Pradesh on the occasion of Kannada Rajyothsava, Kut and Karva Chauth.

On November 5, banks will remain closed due to Sunday's weekly holiday.

On November 10, banks will remain shut in Agartala, Dehradun, Gangtok, Imphal, Kanpur, and several other places due to the Wangala Festival.

Banks will stay shut on Saturday and Sunday, November 11 and 12 for second Saturday and Sunday.

In several parts of the country, banks will remain closed on November 13 and 14 due to the Diwali festival.

On November 15, banks will stay shut for business in several states on account of Bhaidooj, Laxmi Puja and Deepawali.

Banks will remain closed on Sunday, November 19, due to Sunday's weekly holiday.

On Monday, November 20, banks will be closed for business in a few states for the Chhath festival.

Banks in Uttarakhand and Manipur will remain closed on Thursday, November 23, in view of Seng Kutsnem and Egaas-Bagwaal.

On November 25 and 26, banks will stay shut due to the second Saturday of the month and Sunday weekly holiday.

On Monday, November 27, banks will remain closed for business in several states due to Guru Nanak Jayanthi.

As per the RBI calendar, banks will stay shut in Karnataka on Thursday, November 30, on account of Kanakadasa Jayanthi. Bank Holidays in August 2023: Banks To Remain Closed for 14 Days Next Month; Check Complete Dates of Bank Holidays.

The list of 15 holidays in the month of November 2023 includes festivals such as Diwali, Bhai Dooj, Wangala Festival, Kannada Rajyothsava, and Karva Chauth, among others. The holiday list also includes four Sundays and two Saturdays.

