New Delhi, January 09: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday, January 9, declared the much-awaited results for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) December 2024 session. Those who took the exam can now access the CTET result 2024 and download their scorecards from the official websites, ctet.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in. Simply enter your roll number to get your CTET December result 2024-25.

The CBSE conducted the CTET December 2024 examination on December 14 and 15. Paper II, designed for candidates aspiring to teach classes 6-8, was administered in the morning shift from 9:30 AM to 12:00 PM. Subsequently, Paper I, catering to aspiring teachers for classes 1-5, was held in the afternoon shift from 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM.

CTET 2024 Result Declared, How To Check

Visit the official website, i.e., ctet.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in

Click on the link that reads "CTET Dec Result 2024"

Enter the asked credentials, i.e., your roll number and click on submit

Your CTET 2024 Result for December session will be displayed on the screen

Download your result and take a printout of it for future reference

In addition to the official website, candidates can also download the certificates from DigiLocker and UMANG apps. Notably, no re-evaluation/re-checking of results will be done.

The CBSE released the provisional answer key for the CTET on January 1, 2024. Candidates were provided a window to raise objections against the provisional answer key until January 5. The CTET final answer key is expected to be released soon at ctet.nic.in.

