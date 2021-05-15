New Delhi, May 15: Cyclone Tauktae, pronounced as Tau’Te, turned into a 'Cyclonic Storm' on Saturday, May 15, and will intensify into a 'Severe Cyclonic Storm' in the next 6 hours and subsequently into a 'Very Severe Cyclonic Storm' during the next 12 hours with wind speed up to 175 kmph. The cyclonic activity would bring heavy rainfall along with thunderstorms, strong and gusty winds in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Goa and Gujarat. The cyclonic storm is very likely to move north-northwestwards and cross the Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Naliya on May 18. Cyclone Tauktae Live Tracker Map on Windy: Cyclonic Storm Likely to Hit Coasts of Gujarat, Maharashtra and Kerala in Next 4 Days, Check Realtime Status Here.

The name of the cyclone, 'Tauktae', has been given by Myanmar which means 'gecko', a highly vocal lizard. This is going to be the first cyclonic storm of 2021 along the Indian coast. The cyclonic storm is very likely to move north-northwestwards and cross the Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Naliya around the afternoon or evening of May 18. "It is very likely to intensify further into a Severe Cyclonic Storm during next 6 hours and into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm during the subsequent 12 hours", the IMD said. Here's What Cyclone Tauktae Means and How to Pronounce the Name.

Check Cyclone Tauktae Path:

Cyclone Tauktae Path (Photo Credits: IMD)

Cyclone Tauktae Day-Wise Forecast: Check Forecast track and intensity

Date/Time(IST) Position (Lat. 0N/ long. 0E) Maximum sustained surface wind speed (Kmph) Category of cyclonic disturbance May 14/17:30 11.6/72.6 50-60 gusting to 70 Deep Depression May 15/05:30 12.9/72.7 70-80 gusting to 90 Cyclonic Storm May 15/17:30 14.4/72.4 95-105 gusting to 115 Severe Cyclonic Storm May 16/05:30 15.8/71.9 125-135 gusting to 150 Very Severe Cyclonic Storm May 16/17:30 17.3/71.3 135-145 gusting to 160 Very Severe Cyclonic Storm May 17 /05:30 18.5/70.5 145-155 gusting to 165 Very Severe Cyclonic Storm May 17 /17:30 19.8/69.7 150-160 gusting to 175 Very Severe Cyclonic Storm May 18/05:30 21.4/69.0 150-160 gusting to 175 Very Severe Cyclonic Storm May 18/17:30 23.0/69.2 125-135 gusting to 150 Very Severe Cyclonic Storm

Cyclone Tauktae Live Tracker Map on Windy: Check Real-time Status of the Cyclonic Storm Here:

According to the latest weather bulletin by the IMD, the cyclonic storm has now moved north-northwestwards and lay centered over Arabian Sea about 190 km north-northwest of Amini Divi, 330 km south-southwest of Panjim-Goa, 930 km south-southeast of Veraval (Gujarat) and 1020 km south-southeast of Karachi (Pakistan).

The IMD said that tidal wave of about 2- 3 m above astronomical tide is likely to inundate coastal areas of Morbi, Kutch, Devbhoomi Dwarka & Jamnagar districts and 1-2 meters along Porbandar, Junagarh, Gir Somnath, Amreli, Bhavnagar and 0.5 to 1m over the remaining coastal districts of Gujarat during the time of landfall of the system.

