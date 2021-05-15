New Delhi, May 15: The deep depression in the Arabian Sea is set to intensify into a cyclonic storm 'Tauktae' today. The cyclonic activity would bring heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, strong and gusty winds in several states including Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and Gujarat. The Indian Navy on Friday informed that Cyclone Tauktae would intensify into a cyclonic storm and later into a very severe cyclonic storm with wind speed up to 175 kmph. The name 'Tauktae' has been given by Myanmar which means 'gecko'. This is going to be the first cyclonic storm of 2021 along the Indian coast. Cyclone Tauktae Live Tracker Map on Windy: Cyclonic Storm Likely to Hit Coasts of Gujarat, Maharashtra and Kerala in Next 4 Days, Check Realtime Status Here.

The deep depression, which lies over the Arabian Sea, is likely to intensify into a "very severe cyclonic storm" on May 17 and cross the Gujarat coast on May 18, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday. In the wake of the current weather conditions, the IMD has alerted the state along the western coast.

Cyclone Tauktae Path:

Cyclone Tauktae Path (Photo Credits: Twitter, @indiannavy)

The cyclonic storm 'Tauktae' is very likely to intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm by Saturday night. From May 16-19, it is very likely to intensify into a "very severe cyclonic storm" with a wind speed of 150-160 kilometres per hour gusting up to 175 kmph, the Cyclone Warning Division of the IMD said. It is likely to reach the Gujarat coast by the morning of May 18. Cyclone Tauktae Live Tracker Map: Track Realtime Path of Low Pressure Area Forming in Arabian Sea Which May Intensify Into First Cyclonic Storm of 2021.

Cyclone Tauktae Alert: IMD issues rainfall Warning in several states

During this time, the Lakshadweep Islands will receive heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on May 15 and heavy falls at isolated places on May 16. Meanwhile, the ghat districts of Tamil Nadu are expected to witness light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy to very heavy falls and extremely heavy falls at isolated places are very likely on May 14 and 15.

Karnataka are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at a few places with extremely heavy falls at isolated places on May 15 and heavy falls at isolated places on May 16. Konkan and Goa are expected to receive heavy to very heavy falls on May 15-16.

The coastal districts of Saurashtra in Gujarat are likely to receive rainfall from May 16 and heavy to very heavy falls are expected on May 17. Heavy to very heavy falls at a few places, extremely heavy falls at isolated places over Saurashtra and Kutch are likely on May 18. In the wake of the weather conditions, the IMD has advised fishermen to not venture into the sea till May 18.

