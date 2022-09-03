Taipei, September 3: Taiwan Parliament Group along with other rights groups has called for the Dalai Lama's visit to Taipei over the human rights situation in Tibet.

Celebrating the 62nd anniversary of Tibetan Democracy Day on Friday, the Taiwan Parliament Group for Tibet held a commemorative event along with other groups concerned with the development of human rights.

"We should make more Tibetan friends and contacts with other Tibetan associations and organisations," Lin Changzuo, Chairman of the Taiwan Parliament Group for Tibet said addressing the gathering.

"I believe that Taiwan and Tibet are two friendly societies with common values and hope that the international community will continue to pay attention to the human rights situation in Tibet and the democracy of the Tibetans in exile," he added.

The participating groups reminded people from all walks of life to pay attention to the human rights situation of Tibetans and hope for the Dalai Lama's visit to Taiwan. The right groups also mentioned about the United Nations report pointing out China's serious human rights violations in Xinjiang.

The United Nations report published on August 31 says the Chinese government has committed abuses that may amount to crimes against humanity targeting Uyghurs and other Turkic communities in the Xinjiang region.

The report by the outgoing UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet contains victim accounts that substantiate mass arbitrary detention, torture, and other serious human rights violations and recommends world to take action to end the abuses. The report recommends for the Chinese government to take steps to release those arbitrarily detained; clarify the whereabouts of detained family members; cease intimidation and reprisals against Uyghurs in connection with their advocacy; to cooperate with the ILO Committee of Experts recommendations; and provide "adequate remedy and reparation to victims" of human rights abuses.

It recommends that governments should "refrain from returning [Uyghurs and other Turkic peoples] to China" and "provide humanitarian assistance, including medical and psycho-social support, to victims in the States in which they are located." It is to be noted that the film "Kundun", which is based on the life of Dalai Lama was also screened in a nearby theatre on the occasion of Tibetan Democracy Day.

