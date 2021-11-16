Public relations (PR) and related services are the most viable means to bridge the communication gap between a brand and its customers. In the post-pandemic scenario, brands are, especially, opting for effective PR support to recover from the detrimental impacts left by the pandemic. As a result, the global PR market is expected to grow from $88.13 billion in 2020 to $97.13 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. In fact, the market is looking forward to expanding to $129.35 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7.4%.

In today’s cluttered marketplace, companies require a certain amount of competitive advantage to maintain their relevance in their respective industries. A well-thought-out PR plan can give businesses the kind of media exposure they seek to connect with their customers. In the era of increasing global digital communication, such exposure can generate more visibility of the brand in front of the public. While the importance of PR services is on the rise, businesses often face challenges in their search for a result-driven service. Following such market scarcity, Scott Bartnick, an entrepreneur and market expert launched his PR platform Otter PR amidst the pandemic to cater to the PR requirements of the other business enterprises.

While the digital space is throbbing with the media avenues, the businesses need to find the right channel to maximize their media coverage which can be strenuous for the new business owners. Otter’s experienced publicists assist the business owners to boost their brand image and reputation through the top-tier media outlets. Otter’s association with leading digital media publications like Forbes, Newsweek, The New York Times, Entrepreneur Magazine, Yahoo, Sun News Online, LA Weekly, LA Progressive, Haute Living, Influencive, and many others guarantees optimal placement of articles, interviews and other media content to propel your outreach in the industry.

As a high-end PR service provider, Otter PR is well aware of the significance of locating and distributing newsworthy stories about the brands in terms of driving both press coverage and public attention. Otter’s team of industry specialists, veteran publicists, and accomplished journalists specialize in capitalizing on every worthwhile story for the sake of greater PR outcomes. Riding on their expertise in advanced storytelling, PR executives in the PR support firm develop accurate and impactful PR content so that their clients can reap the most benefits of the PR campaigns.

Unlike the traditional PR agencies, Otter adopts a month-to-month strategy with the aim of providing their clients with the desired outcomes from the campaigns at the end of every month. They are extremely careful in terms of building their client base. They only serve those companies that have an impressive past record and greater future possibilities. With such a unique business approach, Otter ensures consistent flow of results for its core clientele making them one of the most sought-out PR firms in the USA.

As of late 2019, the PR industry generated almost $14.07 billion in revenue and there are currently over 8,548 PR firms in the States. Such figures testify to the relevance of PR in channelizing the brand’s message to the public in the modern marketplace. Otter PR, being a member of the PR ecosystem, is committed to adding value to its client base. Led by Scott Bartnick, the PR firm is ready to help companies in creating buzz around their brands.