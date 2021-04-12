Mr. Rohit Githala, a young innovator from Sikar, Rajasthan, is changing the game in the strategy planning and marketing realm. He designs political campaigns and handles social media PR for his clients. Many politicians have reached out to him for strategy management and handling their public accounts. Rohit is known for handling campaigns of numerous notable political faces including the state minister in UP State Assembly Member Mr. B. L. Verma and the former MP from Rajsamand, Rajasthan, Mr. Gopal Singh Shekhawat. He has also been handling the social media campaign for the youngest MLA from Haryana, Mr. Sukhwinder Singh Sheoran of the Badhra region in the district of Charkha, Haryana. Apart from Mr. Sheoran, he has also worked with 7 other MLAs and candidates in Haryana state.

At an age and time when most of his fellow age groups are busy with their college journeys and celebrating life out around, Rohit has been working seamlessly to earn a name for himself in the business. He went up the ladder of success with his chore and has been holding it very well.

Rohit has been proactive in studying projections and Indian sentiments very well. He has added more expertise as compared to years on his experience timeline. His skills in analyzing ongoing social media trends have evolved like a pokemon in terms of analytical and decision-making capabilities. In recent years he has closely with public representatives from various states including J&K, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Haryana, Rajasthan, etc.

Rohit says, " I always wanted to pursue social work and public administration. But due to negligence and lack of a good mentor, I could never pursue Civil Services. But I still try to contribute and volunteer for the betterment of society whenever and wherever I find a chance to do so." Rohit's passion will take him places and will enable him to provide more quality content for us in the coming time. Best wishes to him for his bright future.