World NGO Day is celebrated across the world on February 27 every year. Observed by more than 89 countries, this commemoration is especially important to boost the social work that is taken up in each country and honour the activists and social workers who are diligently working for the greater good. World NGO Day 2021 celebrations are sure to be extra special in the current times, as most people have come to understand the crucial role that these NGOs, non-profits and their volunteers and staff play in making the world a better place.

World NGO Day 2021 Date

World NGO Day 2021 will be celebrated on February 27. The celebration was first marked in the UN in 2014, although World NGO Day was officially recognised and declared by the 12 member countries of the IX Baltic Sea NGO Forum of the Council of the Baltic Sea States in 2010.

World NGO Day: History and Significance

World NGO Day was established by Mārcis Liors Skadmanis in an effort to recognise, appreciate and celebrate the great contributions that NGOs have made and the impact they have on the overall worldview. From helping kids gain access to education to providing medicare for those in need, NGOs across the world have been working diligently to build a stronger and kinder society. However, these efforts often go unnoticed by most people, who are caught in their own struggles. World NGO Day gives an opportunity for these people to take time and reflect on the good that exists because of these

organisations and all the millions of social workers and activists.

This celebration also provides people with the nudge to finally follow their calling and contribute to the causes of their choice. Whether it is by making monetary donations, contributing to the cause by raising awareness or donating their time in manual labour and charity work, NGOs are always in need of like-minded people to help them work for the greater good. This World NGO Day 2021, we hope that you do just that. Here’ to building a brighter future and kinder humankind.

