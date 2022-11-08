Delhi, November 8: The online application process for the post of Community Health Officer in 2022 has been started by the Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB)ht ed. Candidates can submit their applications for the positions on the recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in website by December 7.

The RSMSSB recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 3531 vacancies for Community Health Officer.

Age Limit: 21 years to 40 years as on January 1, 2023.

RSMSSB CHO Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

Candidates from unreserved/BC/EBC (creamy layer) are required to pay the fee of Rs 450, whereas Rs 350 is applicable to candidates from BC/EBC (non-creamy layer), EWS category candidates. Applicants from SC/ST will have to pay the fee of Rs 250.

RSMSSB CHO Recruitment 2022: Eligibility and education qualification

In order to be eligible to apply, candidates should be at least a minimum of 21 years of age and maximum of 40 years of age as on January 1, 2023. However, candidates should know that the age limit has been relaxed for candidates who belong to the reserved category.

RSMSSB CHO Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply

Step 1. Open the official website- rssmb.rajasthan.gov.in, on any browser.

Step 2. Go to the recruitment tab.

Step 3. Click on the registration link available for the CHO posts.

Step 4. Complete the application form, upload documents, and submit the fee.

Step 5. Download and take a printout of the form for future reference.

Candidates should make sure to apply before deadline which is December 7, 2022. Applications submitted post-deadline will not be accepted in any case. Concerned candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for not missing any updates.

