Mumbai, August 7: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Sunday released CUET UG 2022 Phase 2 revised exam dates. This comes a day after the NTA postponed CUET UG 2022 examination for August 6 at 53 centers due to technical reasons. In an official notification, the NTA had said that the postponed examination will be held between August 12 to 14.

Candidates who have registered themselves for the CUET UG 2022 exam can check the new exam dates by visiting the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in. It must be noted that the CUET UG 2022 Phase 2 examinations were postponed at a few places across the country due to administrative and technical reasons. JEE Main Result 2022: NTA Likely To Announce JEE Mains 2022 Session 2 Exam Results Today at jeemain.nta.nic.in; Know Steps To Check Score.

After the NTA announced the new dates, it asked students to suggest new dates. The students urged the NTA to not conduct the exams between August 12 to 14. Following this, the NTA decided to postpone the exam. The CUET UG 2022 Phase 2 exams will now be conducted from August 24 to August 28, 2022. Check detailed notification here.

As per the official notification, the admit card for the same will be issued before the exams. Candidates must note that the Phase III of the examination which is to be held on August 17, 18, and 20 will be conducted as per schedule. For more updates on the CUET UG 2022 exams, candidates can visit the official site of NTA at nta.ac.in and cuet.samarth.ac.in.

