Mumbai, September 8: When is the last date to file the Income Tax Return (ITR)? If you're looking for the answer to this question, then we have got you covered. People across the country are looking online to know when the last date to file ITR, with the search term "itr filing last date for 2025" trending in Google Trends. It must be noted that the last date to file Income Tax Returns (ITR) for Financial Year (FY) 2024-25 (Assessment Year 2025-26) is Monday, September 15. The September 15 deadline to file an IT return, which has been extended from the usual July 31 deadline, is for non-audit cases. This includes filers under ITR‑1 to ITR‑4.

According to a report in IANS, over 4.56 crore people have filed their ITRs so far, with the submission of returns accelerating at a fast pace as the last date nears. Senior officials of the Income Tax department said that taxpayers "should not wait till the last-minute" to file their IT returns, as the same can lead to inconvenience. Taxpayers must also note that missing the September 15 deadline would result in penalties and interest. If you're looking for ways to file an income tax return without a Chartered Accountant's help, then scroll below to know the steps. ITR Filing Rules 2025: Deadline Extended to September 15, Taxpayers Will Now Get More Time To Choose Between Old and New Tax Regimes; Check Key Rules.

How To File Income Tax Return for FY 2024-25

Visit the Income Tax department's official website at incometax.gov.in

Log in using PAN or Aadhaar and password

On the homepage, click on e-File, then proceed to click on Income Tax Return

Now selected "File Income Tax Return" option

Select Assessment Year 2025-26 for FY 2024-25

Choose your applicable form

Review pre-filled details such as salary, TDS, bank interest, etc

Proceed to add missing income, deductions and select Old or New tax regime

Submit your Income Tax return

It must be remembered that the IT Department notifies different ITR forms every year to suit various categories of taxpayers. It's important to select the correct form, as filing an incorrect form can render the IT return defective. For FY 2024-25 (AY 2025-26), forms which apply to non-audit taxpayers include ITR-1 (Sahaj) for salaried individuals, ITR-2 for individuals/Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) (No Business or Professional Income), ITR-3 for individuals and HUFs with business or professional income and ITR-4 (Sugam) for presumptive income. ITR Filing Rules 2025: New Tax Slabs Offer Full Rebate up to INR 12 Lakh; Check Key Guidelines Before Submitting Returns.

Those who fail to file their IT return before the due date will have to pay a late fee for furnishing the return after the specified due date. A fee of INR 5,000 is payable for income tax returns filed after the due date. However, the late fee has been restricted to INR 1,000 in cases where the total income does not exceed INR 5 lakh.

