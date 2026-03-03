Thiruvananthapuram, March 3: The Kerala State Lottery will soon announce the results of the Sthree Sakthi SS-509 weekly lottery of today, March 3. The Sthree Sakthi SS-509 weekly lottery is one of the most significant weekly draws in South India, celebrated for its high prize pool and its role in funding state-led social welfare programs. The draw for SS-509 (Sthree Sakthi SS-509) will begin at 3 PM with draw taking place at the Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram. Scroll below to watch the live streaming of today's Sthree Sakthi SS-509 weekly lottery to learn the winners' names.

The Sthree Sakthi SS-509 weekly lottery draw is famous for its life-changing first prize of INR 1 crore. Tickets are affordably priced at INR 50 each, making them a popular choice for many. The full official winners list of Kerala's Sthree Sakthi SS-509 will be made available in PDF format on the Kerala Lotteries website shortly after the draw is completed. Kerala lottery players are required to verify their winning numbers against the official Kerala Government Gazette. Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Bhagyathara BT-43 Lottery Result of 02.03.2026, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List.

Watch Kerala's Sthree Sakthi SS-509 (Sthree-Sakthi SS 509) Weekly Lottery Live Streaming Here

Sthree Sakthi SS-509 lottery players claim their prizes within 30 days of the Kerala draw to remain eligible. Kerala lottery participants can view the results and winning numbers of Sthree Sakthi SS-509 weekly lottery draw at statelottery.kerala.gov.in. For prizes over INR 1 lakh, winners of Kerala's Sthree Sakthi SS-509 must submit their original ticket, a self-attested copy of their PAN card, and Aadhaar ID to the Director of State Lotteries.

Kerala lottery players can visit websites such as statelottery.kerala.gov.in, keralalotteries.info, or keralalotteryresult.net to check the results and winning ticket numbers of today's Sthree Sakthi SS-509 weekly lottery draw. Those looking for latest updates can watch the online telecast of the Sthree Sakthi SS-509 weekly lottery provided above. Trending keywords for Kerala's Sthree Sakthi SS-509 weekly lottery include "Kerala Lottery Result Today Live", "Sthree Sakthi SS-509 Results", "Kerala Lottery Result 3.3.2026", "Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS-509 Winning Number", "Kerala State Lottery Result Today 3 PM" and "Kerala Lottery Result".

