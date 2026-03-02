Thiruvananthapuram, March 2: The Bhagyathara BT-43 weekly lottery is one of Kerala's most popular weekly draws, offering participants a significant chance to turn a small investment into a life-altering fortune. Held every Monday by the Kerala State Lottery Department, this lottery draw is known for its transparent process and high-value rewards. The draw of Kerala's Bhagyathara BT-43 weekly lottery is being held at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram and will begin at 3 PM. Scroll below to watch the live streaming of today's Bhagyathara BT-43 weekly lottery to learn the winners' names.
With a ticket price of just INR 50, the Bhagyathara BT-43 weekly lottery offers a multi-tier prize system, ensuring that thousands of participants walk away with cash rewards. While the live draw begins at 3:00 PM, the full official winners' list is made available in PDF format on the Kerala Lotteries website shortly after. Bhagyathara BT-43 weekly lottery participants are required to verify their winning numbers against the official Kerala Government Gazette. They can also view the results and winning numbers of Bhagyathara BT-43 weekly lottery draw at statelottery.kerala.gov.in. Shillong Teer Result Today, March 02, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.
Watch Kerala's Bhagyathara BT-43 Weekly Lottery Live Streaming Here
The Kerala State Lottery Department uses a mechanical drum-based drawing machine to ensure total randomness and fairness. The Bhagyathara BT-43 weekly lottery draw is conducted in the presence of government officials and public witnesses at 3:00 PM IST. Kerala lottery winners of Bhagyathara BT-43 weekly lottery draw must surrender their ticket to the Director of State Lotteries in person or through a nationalized bank.
Some of the trending keywords used by Kerala lottery players while looking for Bhagyathara BT-43 weekly lottery results and winning numbers include "Kerala Lottery Result Today", "Bhagyathara BT-43 Result", "Kerala State Lottery 02-03-2026", "Bhagyathara BT-43 Live Draw", "Kerala Lottery 1 Crore First Prize", "Bhagyathara Weekly Lottery Result" and "Kerala Lottery Result". While the Kerala Lottery is a significant source of non-tax revenue for the state, participants are encouraged to play responsibly.
