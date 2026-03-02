Thiruvananthapuram, March 2: The Bhagyathara BT-43 weekly lottery is one of Kerala's most popular weekly draws, offering participants a significant chance to turn a small investment into a life-altering fortune. Held every Monday by the Kerala State Lottery Department, this lottery draw is known for its transparent process and high-value rewards. The draw of Kerala's Bhagyathara BT-43 weekly lottery is being held at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram and will begin at 3 PM. Scroll below to watch the live streaming of today's Bhagyathara BT-43 weekly lottery to learn the winners' names.

With a ticket price of just INR 50, the Bhagyathara BT-43 weekly lottery offers a multi-tier prize system, ensuring that thousands of participants walk away with cash rewards. While the live draw begins at 3:00 PM, the full official winners' list is made available in PDF format on the Kerala Lotteries website shortly after. Bhagyathara BT-43 weekly lottery participants are required to verify their winning numbers against the official Kerala Government Gazette. They can also view the results and winning numbers of Bhagyathara BT-43 weekly lottery draw at statelottery.kerala.gov.in. Shillong Teer Result Today, March 02, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Watch Kerala's Bhagyathara BT-43 Weekly Lottery Live Streaming Here

The Kerala State Lottery Department uses a mechanical drum-based drawing machine to ensure total randomness and fairness. The Bhagyathara BT-43 weekly lottery draw is conducted in the presence of government officials and public witnesses at 3:00 PM IST. Kerala lottery winners of Bhagyathara BT-43 weekly lottery draw must surrender their ticket to the Director of State Lotteries in person or through a nationalized bank.

Some of the trending keywords used by Kerala lottery players while looking for Bhagyathara BT-43 weekly lottery results and winning numbers include "Kerala Lottery Result Today", "Bhagyathara BT-43 Result", "Kerala State Lottery 02-03-2026", "Bhagyathara BT-43 Live Draw", "Kerala Lottery 1 Crore First Prize", "Bhagyathara Weekly Lottery Result" and "Kerala Lottery Result". While the Kerala Lottery is a significant source of non-tax revenue for the state, participants are encouraged to play responsibly.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 02, 2026 02:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).