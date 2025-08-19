Kolkata, August 19: If you're participating in the Kolkata Fatafat lottery and wondering where to check the Kolkata FF Result, then you have come to the right place. The civic authorities of Kolkata will soon announce the Kolkata Fatafat Result of all rounds of today, August 19, on websites such as kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in. Lottery players can also scroll below to view Kolkata FF live winning numbers and check result chart of the Satta Matka-type lottery game provided in the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart below.

A Satta Matka-style lottery game, Kolkata Fatafat (Kolkata FF) requires players to place bets and await the outcome of their predictions. The Kolkata FF results and winning numbers are declared after each round, also called bazi, is completed. Played on all days of the week, the Kolkata Fatafat lottery requires lottery enthusiasts to remain present in West Bengal's capital city to participate in the Kolkata FF lottery. The Kolkata Fatafat, popularly called Kolkata FF, consists of eight rounds (bazis). Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, August 18, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Live Chart for August 19, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 02:33 PM

5th Bazi 04:03 PM 6th Bazi 05:33 PM 7th Bazi 07:03 PM 8th Bazi 08:33 PM

These bazis are 1st bazi, 2nd bazi, 3rd bazi, 4th bazi, 5th bazi, 6th bazi, 7th bazi and 8th bazi. Did you know the results of Kokata FF, a fast-paced lottery game, are announced every 90 minutes? The speculative lottery not only tests players' skill and patience but also helps them learn strategies and adopt new tactics to win multiple prizes. The rules of the Kolkata Fatafat lottery are easy to understand. The Satta Matka-style lottery requires participants to select numbers and place bets in order to make the most of the eight bazis. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

Lottery players can either visit kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in to check the Kolkata FF Result of today, August 19. They can also view the winning numbers of Tuesday's lucky draw, which are provided in the Kolkata FF Result Chart displayed above. Participants must remember that LatestLY will update Kolkata Fatafat results as and when the result of each bazi is declared.

The Kolkata FF lottery is one of the few lotteries, along with the Nagaland State Lotteries, Sikkim State Lotteries, and Kerala State Lotteries, that are played daily.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 19, 2025 10:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).