Kolkata, November 20: The Kolkata civic authorities will announce the Kolkata Fatafat Result or Kolkata FF Result of today, November 20, after all games are completed. Similar to Satta Matka, the Kolkata Fatafat lottery consists of eight rounds, which are also known as "bazis". The results of all eight rounds of the Kolkata FF lottery will be declared starting with the first round result at around 10 AM. Those taking part in today's Kolkata Fatafat or Kolkata FF lottery can check the results and winning numbers on websites such as kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in.

Kolkata Fatafat, also known as Kolkata FF, is played on all seven days of the week. The speculative lottery game requires participants to be physically present in the city to take part in the Kolkata FF lottery. The results of Kolkata Fatafat or Kolkata FF are announced every 90 minutes, and the eight rounds offer participants a chance to win big amounts with a minimum investment. Lottery players and enthusiasts can scroll down below to check today's Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart or know the winning numbers of Kolkata FF Result for November 20, 2024. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for November 19, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result for November 20, 2024

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 2:33 PM 479 0

5th Bazi 4:03 PM 6th Bazi 5:33 PM 7th Bazi 7:03 PM 8th Bazi 8:33 PM

What Is Kolkata Fatafat Lottery? How Is the Satta Matka-Style Lottery Game Played?

Continuing to grow in popularity, people look forward to taking part in the Kolkata Fatafat or Kolkata FF lottery and winning varying prizes. Played on similar lines to Satta Matka Satta-Matka games, the Kolkata Fatafat lottery requires participants to choose numbers and place bets as they await the outcome of their predictions. Testing lottery players' skills and luck, the Kolkata FF lottery attracts people not only from Kolkata but also from its surrounding areas. The results of the Kolkata Fatafat game are announced throughout the day, with the first round result at around 10 AM and the result of the last round declared by 8.30 PM. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

The Kolkata FF lottery is one of the few lottery games that is legally played in the country. Although betting and gambling are prohibited in India, lotteries such as Kolkata Fatafat, Shillong Teer, Nagaland State Lottery, Shillong State Lottery, etc, are legal in 13 states nationwide.

