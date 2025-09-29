Kolkata, September 29: The civic authorities of Kolkata will shortly announce the Kolkata Fatafat Result of today, September 29 (Monday). Kolkata Fatafat, also called Kolkata FF, will be declared eight times as the lottery consists of eight rounds (bazis). Lottery players can check the Kolkata FF live winning numbers and result chart of the Satta Matka-style lottery game by visiting online portals such as kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in. Scroll below to know how and where to check Kolkata Fatafat Result and the winning numbers of today's draw.

A speculative lottery, Kolkata Fatafat requires participants to choose numbers and place bets. Kolkata FF lottery is played eight times a day and on all seven days of the week. The Kolkata Fatafata (Kolkata FF) results of each round or bazi are declared every 90 minutes. The Satta Matka-type lottery game begins with 1st bazi played before 10 AM and the eight bazi being completed by 8:30 PM. Stay tuned to know the Kolkata FF result and the winning numbers of Monday's lucky draw. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, September 28, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Live Chart for September 29, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 02:33 PM

5th Bazi 04:03 PM 6th Bazi 05:33 PM 7th Bazi 07:03 PM 8th Bazi 08:33 PM

Lottery enthusiasts can head over to kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in to check today's Kolkata Fatafat results. Did you know Kolkata FF lottery is popularly called Fatafat. Kolkata Fatafat players can also view Kolkata FF live winning numbers of September 29 provided in the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart displayed above. Kolkata FF (Kolkata Fatafat) lottery players can also check the result chart of the Satta Matka-based lottery game here, as LatestLY will keep updating the results and winning numbers as and when they are declared. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

A fast-paced lottery, the eight rounds of Kolkata FF keep Kolkata Fatafat lottery players engaged while providing them with multiple opportunities to win. Fun fact: Kolkata Fatafat lottery is exclusive to Kolkata as it requires players to be physically present in the city to participate in the Satta Matka-style lottery game. Lotteries are legal in 13 states nationwide, including West Bengal, where the Kolkata FF lottery is underway currently.

Readers are advised to exercise caution as lotteries can lead to legal and financial consequences.

