Mumbai, February 13: The Maharashtra Government has announced a critical extension for the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, allowing beneficiaries until March 31 to correct errors in their e-KYC profiles. The decision comes after nearly 24 lakh women saw their monthly INR 1,500 payments suspended due to technical glitches and "wrongly worded" questions on the application portal.

Minister for Women and Child Development, Aditi Tatkare, confirmed that this one-time correction window is designed to ensure no eligible woman is deprived of benefits due to procedural mistakes. Ladki Bahin Yojana Ekyc: Know Steps To Correct E-KYC Errors Online at ladakibahin.maharashtra.gov.in As Maharashtra Extends Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana Deadline to March 31.

Where and How to Perform Ladki Bahin Yojana e-KYC Corrections Online

The primary hub for all e-KYC rectifications is the official scheme portal at ladakibahin.maharashtra.gov.in. Beneficiaries who mistakenly marked themselves as government employees or pensioners can now undo these selections.

Official Portal: Visit the Ladki Bahin Yojana portal at ladakibahin.maharashtra.gov.in.

Applicant Login: Log in using your registered mobile number and password.

e-KYC Update: Look for the dedicated link that appears on the dashboard specifically for those whose Aadhaar authentication failed or was flagged for "Disapproved" status.

OTP Verification: You will need the mobile number linked to your Aadhaar to receive a 6-digit verification code.

Common Errors to Fix Immediately

To ensure your January and February 2026 instalments are released, check for these three specific red flags:

Income Status: Many applicants accidentally checked "Yes" for being an income taxpayer. This must be corrected to "No".

Bank Seeding: Ensure your bank account is linked with NPCI (Aadhaar Seeding). Even if e-KYC is done, the payment will fail if the DBT link is broken.

Name Mismatch: The name on your application must match your Aadhaar card exactly. Minor spelling differences are a leading cause of "Rejected" status. Ladki Bahin Yojana Big Update: Maharashtra Women Beneficiaries May Receive Combined INR 3,000 January and February Installments Together.

Know Why the e-KYC Correction is Mandatory

The e-KYC process was introduced to filter out ineligible claimants after reports surfaced of unauthorised beneficiaries receiving funds. With the state considering a potential increase in the monthly benefit to INR 2,100, the verification process has become more stringent. Women who have not received payments for the last three months are likely to receive a lump-sum credit of INR 4,500 (for December, January, and February) once their corrected e-KYC is approved.

