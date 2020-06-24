New Delhi, June 24: The results for lottery sambad 2020 of West Bengal, Sikkim and Kerala will be declared online at Sambad lottery's official website on Wednesday, June 24. The results are out on a daily basis at 11.55 am, 4 pm and 8 pm respectively. The Sikkim lottery results are announced ar 11:55 am, West Bengal at 4 pm and Nagaland at 8 pm respectively. Individuals who have brought the results can visit the official website of Lottery Sambad - lotterysambadresult.in.

The lottery results for Sikkim "Dear Cherished Morning" has already been declared at 11:55 am. The Wednesday lottery for West Bengal and Nagaland is known as "Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak" and "Dear Eagle Evening" respectively. All three lotteries carry a grand prize of Rs 1 crore. The lottery ticket is priced at Rs 6.

Kerala lottery results for "Pournami RN-436" will be declared at 3 pm online at Lottery sambad website. The results are available on keralalotteries.com. Lottery ticket holders can also check results on the direct link for Kerala lottery results. The lucky winner for Kerala state lottery will be awarded Rs 80 lakh while the second prize is Rs five lakh.

