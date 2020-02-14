Lottery Results Today on Lottery Sambad: Check West Bengal, Nagaland, Sikkim and Kerala Lucky Draw Results of February 14, 2020 Online at lotterysambadresult.in

Representational Image | Lottery (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

New Delhi, February 14: The much-awaited results for Sambad lottery 2020 for Friday, February 14, for Sikkim, West Bengal, Nagaland and Kerala will be declared today. Those who have brought lottery tickets can check the results online. The lucky draw for Sikkim state lottery, West Bengal state lottery, Nagaland state lottery will be out on Lottery Sambad 2020 official website lotterysambadresult.in.

The lottery results for Sikkim, West Bengal and Nagaland will be out at 11:55 am, 4 pm and 8 pm, respectively. The Sambad Lotter for Friday (February 14) is called "Dear Treasure Morning". The West Bengal's lottery is named "Dear Bangabhumi Ajay". In Nagaland, Friday's Sambad lottery is known as "Dear Falcon Evening".

The Kerala lottery result can be checked HERE or by visiting keralalotteriesresults.in. The Sambad lottery ticket is priced at Rs 6. The grand price for Sikkim Lottery is whopping Rs 1 crore. The lucky winner for Nagaland geta a price of Rs 1 crore. Similarly, the West Bengal lottery winner gets a whopping Rs 50 lakh.