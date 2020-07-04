Kolkata, July 4: The results of Sambad lottery sold in West Bengal, Nagaland and Sikkim, and Kerala lottery will be declared today i.e. July 4. The lottery Sambad and Kerala lottery draw results will be announced online at lotterysambadresult.in. The first lottery Sambad results will be declared at 11:55 am for Sikkim. The result for West Bengal's Sambad lottery draw will be declared at 4 pm. At 8 pm, Nagaland's Sambad lottery draw results will be announced.

In Sikkim, the name of Saturday's Sambad lottery is "DEAR VALUABLE MORNING". West Bengal's Sambad lottery for Saturday is called "DEAR BANGASREE DAMODAR". In Nagaland, Thursday's Sambad lottery is named "DEAR OSTRICH EVENING". Those who purchased Sambad lottery tickets can check results online at lotterysambadresult.in. Here's the direct link for the lottery Sambad results.

In Kerala, the result of lottery named "Pournami RN-436" will be declared. The Kerala lottery results can also be checked on keralalotteries.com. Besides Kerala, lottery results will also be declared in Assam where it is conducted by the 'Bodoland Territorial Council (Assam)'.

