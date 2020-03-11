Lottery Results Today on Lottery Sambad: Check West Bengal, Nagaland, Sikkim and Kerala Lucky Draw Results of March 11, 2020 Online at lotterysambadresult.in

New Delhi, March 11: West Bengal lottery result, Sikkim Lottery result, Nagaland lottery results will be announced online on the Lottery Sambad website. People who have purchased the lottery tickets can check the lottery results of March 11 online at official website of Lottery Sambad, i.e. - lotterysambadresult.in. Along with the lottery results of the three states, the lottery of Kerala 'Win-Win' lottery will also be announced. The Lottery Sambad results are announced online everyday at 11.55 am, 4 pm and 8 pm for Sikkim, West Bengal and Nagaland respectively.
On March 11, the Sikkim state lottery sambad result was announced at 11:55 am. The lottery result announcement will be followed by West Bengal state lottery sambad result at 4 pm and Nagaland state lottery sambad result at 8 pm. Also, the lucky draw lottery results for Kerala Lottery will be out today and can be viewed online on the official website. Individuals can check the results online on the above mentioned website to win exciting cash prizes.
The Sikkim Lottery for Wednesday is named as 'Dear Cherished Morning' and the lucky winner will will Rs 1 crore prize. In West Bengal, the lottery for Wednesday is named as 'Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak' and the lucky winner will win Rs 50 lakh. The lottery for Nagaland for Tuesday is called as 'Dear Eagle Evening' and the winner will get a prize of Rs 1 crore. The lottery is held three times a day and the lucky draw takes place every day in West Bengal, Sikkim and Nagaland.