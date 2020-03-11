Lottery Results Today on Lottery Sambad: Check West Bengal, Nagaland, Sikkim and Kerala Lucky Draw Results of March 11, 2020 Online at lotterysambadresult.in

Representational Image | Lottery (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

New Delhi, March 11: West Bengal lottery result, Sikkim Lottery result, Nagaland lottery results will be announced online on the Lottery Sambad website. People who have purchased the lottery tickets can check the lottery results of March 11 online at official website of Lottery Sambad, i.e. - lotterysambadresult.in. Along with the lottery results of the three states, the lottery of Kerala 'Win-Win' lottery will also be announced. The Lottery Sambad results are announced online everyday at 11.55 am, 4 pm and 8 pm for Sikkim, West Bengal and Nagaland respectively.

On March 11, the Sikkim state lottery sambad result was announced at 11:55 am. The lottery result announcement will be followed by West Bengal state lottery sambad result at 4 pm and Nagaland state lottery sambad result at 8 pm. Also, the lucky draw lottery results for Kerala Lottery will be out today and can be viewed online on the official website. Individuals can check the results online on the above mentioned website to win exciting cash prizes.