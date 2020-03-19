Lottery Results Today on Lottery Sambad: Check West Bengal, Nagaland, Sikkim and Kerala Lucky Draw Results of March 19, 2020 Online at lotterysambadresult.in

Representational Image | Lottery (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

New Delhi, March 19: Lottery Results of West Bengal state lottery, Nagaland state lottery and Kerala state lottery will be declared online at the Lottery Sambad website on Thursday, March 19, 2020. The results for Sikkim state lottery has already been declared. People who have brought the tickets for the lotteries can check the lottery results 2020 online on the official website of Lottery Sambad at lotterysambadresult.in.

On March 19, the Sikkim state lottery sambad result was declared at 11:55 am. After Sikkim, West Bengal state lottery sambad result will be announced at 4 pm and Nagaland state lottery sambad result at 8 pm. Also, Kerala lottery results will be out on Lottery Sambad website. The lottery ticket is priced at Rs 6. Lotteries to Attract Uniform 28% GST Rate from March 1.

The Sikkim Lottery for Thursday is named as 'Dear Precious Morning' and the lucky winners will Rs 1 crore prize. In West Bengal, the Thursday lottery is named as 'Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi'. The lottery for Nagaland is called as 'Dear Falcon Evening' and the winners get their share from Rs 1 crore. The lucky draw is held three times a day.