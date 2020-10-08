Lottery Results Today: The results of Sambad lotteries sold in West Bengal, Sikkim and Nagaland will be declared in a phased manner online today i.e Thursday, October 8, 2020. Besides, the Kerala lottery result will be announced. The Sambad lottery result in Sikkim will be out at 11:55 am. The result for West Bengal's Sambad lottery draw will be declared at 4 pm. At 8 pm, Nagaland's Sambad lottery draw results will be announced.

The name of Thursday's Sambad lottery in Sikkim is "DEAR PRECIOUS MORNING". West Bengal's Sambad lottery for Thursday is called "DEAR BANGABHUMI BHAGIRATHI". In Nagaland, Thursday's Sambad lottery is named "DEAR FALCON EVENING". Those who purchased Sambad lottery tickets can check results online at lotterysambadresult.in. Here's the direct link for the lottery Sambad results.

Apart from today's Sambad lottery results, draw results of Kerala's "Pournami RN-436" lottery will also be declared. The Kerala lottery results can be checked online at keralalotteries.com. The 'Bodoland Territorial Council (Assam)' will also declare lottery results for Assam.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 08, 2020 11:11 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).