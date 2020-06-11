Lottery Results Today on Lottery Sambad: Check West Bengal, Sikkim, Nagaland and Kerala Lucky Draw Results of June 11, 2020 Online at lotterysambadresult.in

Lottery Ticket (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

New Delhi, June 11: Lottery results for the state lotteries of West Bengal state lottery result, Sikkim Lottery result, Nagaland lottery results and Kerala lottery results will be announced online today on the Lottery Sambad website. The individuals who have purchased the lottery tickets for West Bengal lottery, Sikkim lottery, Nagaland lottery and Kerala lottery can check the lottery results of June 11 online at lotterysambadresult.in. Results are declared three times every day at 11.55 am, 4 pm and 8 pm.

On Thursday, the lottery result for Sikkim lottery 'Dear Precious Morning' have been announced at 11.55 am. The first prize winner has won Rs 1 crore. The West Bengal lottery name for Thursday is 'Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi' which will be announced at 4 pm while the Nagaland state lottery for Thursday, which is named 'Dear Falcon Evening' will be out at 8 pm. Lotteries to Attract Uniform 28% GST Rate from March 1.

Apart from West Bengal lottery, Sikkim Lottery and Nagaland lottery, the online lottery results 2020 of Kerala lottery 'Pournami RN-436' will also be announced on the Lottery Sambad website. The lottery result for Kerala Pournami RN-436 can also be checked on 3 pm. Here's the direct link to check Kerala lottery results. The lucky draw winner of the Kerala state lottery will win a prize is Rs 80 lakh while the second prize winner will win Rs 5 lakh.

