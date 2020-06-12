New Delhi, June 12: Sikkim lottery result, West Bengal Lottery result, Nagaland lottery results and Kerala lottery results will be announced online on the Lottery Sambad website. Individuals who have purchased the lottery tickets for the state lotteries of the the above mentioned state are advised to visit the official website of Lottery Sambad at lotterysambadresult.in. On the Lottery Sambad website, the West Bengal Lottery Result, Kerala Lottery Results, Nagaland Lottery Results and Sikkim Lottery Results are announced. The lucky draw results are announced three times a day at 11.55 am, 4 pm and 8 pm.

The lottery result for Sikkim lottery 'Dear Treasure Morning' have been announced at 11.55 am. The first prize winner has won an award money of Rs 1 crore. The lottery result for West Bengal state lottery and Nagaland state lottery sambad result will be out at 4 pm and 8 pm, respectively. The West Bengal lottery name for Friday is 'Dear Bangabhumi Ajay' while the lottery in Nagaland is called as 'Dear Vulture Evening'. Lotteries to Attract Uniform 28% GST Rate from March 1.

Meanwhile, the lottery result for Kerala Pournami RN-436 can also be checked on the Lottery Sambad wesbite. People can also visit the after 3 pm. Here's the direct link to check Kerala lottery results. The lucky draw winner of the Kerala state lottery will win a prize is Rs 80 lakh while the second prize winner will win Rs 5 lakh.

