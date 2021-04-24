Mumbai, April 24: Maharashtra reported 67,160 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the state's coronavirus tally to 42,28,836. The state also registered 676 fatalities on Saturday. Till now, 63,928 people succumbed to the deadly virus in a day. In the past 24 hours, 63,818 people have recovered from the virus in Maharashtra. COVID-19 Vaccine Shortage in Maharashtra: Coronavirus Vaccination Halted in Mumbai's BKC Centre.

According to the state's health department, 34,68,610 have been discharged from hospitals after recovering from COVID-19 in the state. There are currently 6,94,480 active cases in the state. Maharashtra's recovery rate improved marginally over the past few days. The recovery rate in the state is around 81.50 percent. The death rate is around 1.52 percent. COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Maharashtra Administers 1,27,079 Coronavirus Vaccine in Past 24 Hours.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra's capital city Mumbai witnessed a decline in daily COVID-19 cases. Mumbai reported 5,888 coronavirus infections in a day. A total of 71 people also lost their lives in the past 24 hours. Till now, 6,22,109 people have been infected by the virus in the maximum city, while 12,719 people have succumbed to COVID-19.

Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Saturday saw its highest ever single-day spike of 7,999 COVID-19 cases that raised the tally of infections to 3,66,417, an official said. The district also reported 82 casualties that took the toll to 6,849, the official said. With the addition of 6,264 patients discharged during the day, the count of recoveries rose to 2,84,566, leaving the district with 75,002 active cases, he said.

