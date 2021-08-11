Mumbai, 11 August: Mumbaikars can now take a sigh of relief as the lifeline of Mumbai, the local trains, are all set to begin for local commuters from Independence Day. Mumbai local train passes will be issued to travellers from today, but it is only applicable for those who have been fully vaccinated and have been through with their 15 days of the post-jab waiting period. The passes will be issued after a thorough check on the vaccination status by BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Here’s all you need to know to grab the pass to get an entry in the local trains. Mumbai Local Trains To Start for Commuters From August 15; Know Who Is Eligible To Travel in Local Trains and How To Get Train Pass

Get Your Vaccination Certificate Verified

The BMC, in its release, has stated that those commuters who are in dire need to travel by local train need to obtain the required pass, need to submit the hard copy of their final certificate of COVID-19 vaccination with a photo ID. There will also be a help desk that will check the validity of the final vaccination certificate on the CoWin app.

Get Your QR Code-Based Pass

After the verification and validity of the document is completed and found to be valid, it will be further processed for being stamped in the prescribed format. The stamped certificate then has to be presented at the ticket window to get the QR code-based pass. Mumbai Local Trains To Start From August 15 for People Who Have Taken Both Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine

Help Desks at 53 Stations

Ensuring smooth functioning for getting local passes, a total of 358 help desks will be set up at railway stations. This help desk will be set up in 53 railway stations that come under BMC jurisdiction and apart from these other help desks will be set up at 56 suburban stations in Mumbai Metropolitan Region by their authorities. The help desks will be available from 7 am to 11 pm in two consecutive shifts.

However, you need not rush to get your monthly passes as the offline procedure will continue to be the same till further orders. The Government employees and those working under essential services will be allowed to travel by train irrespective of whether they have been vaccinated or not. The authorities have decided to increase ticketing windows for quick and smooth functioning looking at the ongoing pandemic.

So far, according to BMC, it has administered 76,56,487 vaccine doses. As many as 19,14,771 people have received both doses.

