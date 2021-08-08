Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray addressed the state at 8 pm today. The Chief Minister announced that Mumbai local train will start for commuters from August 15 onwards. However, in the initial phase, train travel will only be allowed for people who have taken both doses of their COVID-19 vaccine.

In his address, the chief minister said that passengers who have taken both doses of the vaccine and have completed 14 days after receiving the second vaccine will be able to travel by local train from August 15, 2021.

