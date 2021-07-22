TORONTO, ONTARIO – July 16, 2021 – New World Inc., Graph Blockchain Inc.’s ("Graph" or the "Company") (CSE: GBLC) (OTC: REGRF) newest acquisition is hosting Miami’s first private NFT (non-fungible tokens) Augmented Reality experience July 22, 2021.

Hosted and curated by Miami socialite, designer, and serial entrepreneur Monica Suleski and Rolls Royce Motor Cars Miami guests will enjoy an interactive evening experience at a private residence in the Venetian Islands - Miami Beach. Presented by New World Inc. in collaboration with celebrity artist Diogo Snow and luxury artist Max Jamali the show will consist of both traditional art pieces with ‘triggered’ Augmented Reality NFT attributes and digital NFT pieces viewed via the New World Inc. platform. Among these pieces will include the unveiling of Monica Suleski’s debut book “Life By Design” with the world’s first augmented reality NFT book cover designed by Max Jamali. All pieces will be exclusive to the event and the first official purchasable New World Inc. NFTs.

Along with the New World evening experience, event sponsor Miami Girls Foundation in collaboration with Stephanie Saunders will be awarding the Miami Women Founders 2021 Award to nominee Elena Cardone, best selling author of “Build an Empire: How to Have it All” and executive producer of the annual 10x Ladies Event and Build an Empire Mastermind events. Elena currently hosts her own show, “Women in Power and The 10x Ladies Network”, along with co-hosting “The G&E Show” with husband Grant Cardone, bestselling author, entrepreneur and real estate investor.

The private invite only guest list includes a collection of professionals in a multitude of industries looking to expand their portfolios and interest in the celebrity endorsed New World Inc. NFT Augmented Reality Platform. Sponsors include: Ernst Benz, Rolls Royce Motor Cars Miami, Miami Girls Foundation, Eclectic Elements, Cultiveu, Haute Living.