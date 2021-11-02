Since its inception in 1990, the Opinion Express Group has grown by leaps and bounds. The leading media group along with its various entities has successfully established leadership in the news, entertainment, media, and communication domains globally. The company with its premium offering, Opinion Express Magazine, is targeting the global Indian community namely PIO/ NRI, high-end and savvy readership, making it a must-read magazine. The holding company has substantive shares in India's leading national daily newspaper - The Pioneer.

Commenting on the occasion, Prashant Tewari, founder of The Opinion Express Group, Editorial team member of The Pioneer, and Managing Partner of Trans Globe Advisors LLP law firm, said, “The 30 years in the media industry have been arduous yet delightful. Over three decades, we have built up a good reputation but as they say, there’s always room to grow. Therefore, we would like to announce our plan of taking the company to new heights. We are upbeat about the forthcoming digital initiative of the firm. With a team of over 100 working professionals and six offices in India and overseas, we are now looking forward to expanding further in a couple of years. We will shortly launch our very own YouTube channel as well as have plans of opening a news channel. We are very happy and excited about this natural next step in our journey.”

J Gopikrishnan, Senior Journalist with The Pioneer, said, “I must say Opinion Express Magazine is one-of-its-kind that offers an amalgamation of Indian as well as foreign affairs that interest the readers in India and abroad. The news of their digital expansion comes as a moment of bliss. Expressing the happiness on the announcement, Dr Subramaniun Swamy MP has extended greetings to Opinion Express, by sharing best wishes message for its journey of success with pride.