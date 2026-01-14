Prime Video’s hit sci-fi series Fallout has officially reached the midpoint of its second season. Four episodes are already streaming, with four more set to arrive in the coming weeks. The next episode, titled ‘The Wrangler’, marks Episode 5 and continues the post-apocalyptic storyline that has drawn strong global viewership. Fans looking to tune in can stream the new episode on Wednesday, January 14 on Amazon Prime Video. ‘Fallout’ Season 2 Trailer: Justin Theroux Joins As Robert House, Deathclaw Terror Unleashed in New Vegas (Watch Video)

Global Release Time for ‘Fallout Season 2’ Episode 5

Prime Video will release The Wrangler simultaneously across regions. Here are the confirmed launch times:

United States: 12:00 AM PST / 3:00 AM EST

Canada: 12:00 AM PST / 3:00 AM EST

United Kingdom: 8:00 AM GMT

India: 1:30 PM IST

Singapore: 4:00 PM SGT

Australia: 7:00 PM AEDT

New Zealand: 9:00 PM NZDT

With most episodes dropping midweek, viewers can expect consistent Wednesday releases moving forward.

Why Episode 5 Matters for Season 2

Season 2 has now crossed its halfway mark, with storylines intensifying and character arcs becoming clearer. Episode 5 is expected to push the narrative forward as the season builds toward its final chapters. Except for the season premiere, which debuted on a Tuesday in some regions, every episode this season has followed a Wednesday release pattern.

‘Fallout 2’ Full Episode Release Schedule

Here’s the complete list of episodes and their availability:

Episode 1 to 4: Out now

Episode 5 – ‘The Wrangler’: January 14

Episode 6: January 21

Episode 7: January 28

Episode 8 (Finale): February 4

Unless Prime Video changes its release strategy, all remaining episodes are expected to follow the same weekly schedule. 'Fallout Season 2' Announced, Set to Release in December 2025.

Watch 'Fallout Season 2' Trailer:

About the ‘Fallout’ Series

Fallout is a television adaptation of the popular video game franchise, set in a post-nuclear world shaped by survival politics, fractured communities, and advanced retro-futuristic technology. The series continues to attract both longtime gamers and new viewers with its detailed world-building and character-driven storytelling.

