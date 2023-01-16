Mumbai, January 4: The Punjab State Dear Lohri Makar Sankranti Bumper Lottery Result 2023 will be declared today. The Punjab State Dear Lohri Makar Sankranti Bumper Lottery tickets have been on sale since start of this month. One lucky person will win the 1st prize of Rs 5 crore. Those who purchased the ticket can check draw results online at punjablottery.in. LatestLY has shared a live streaming link of the Punjab State Dear Lohri Makar Sankranti Bumper Lottery 2023 Draw Result below. You can also check Punjab Lottery Live Draw Winners' List via that link.

The tickets for the lottery was available for Rs 500 only. Besides a grand price of Rs 5 crore, the 2nd prize and 3rd prize is Rs 10 lakh and Rs 5 lakh respectively. People from across the country were allowed to purchase the Punjab State Dear Lohri Makar Sankranti Bumper Lottery. The draw date of the Punjab state lottery is January 16, 2023. Abu Dhabi Big Ticket Lottery 2023 Winner: Grand Prize AED 35 Million Series 247 Goes to Md Rayful From Bangladesh, Check List of Winners.

Punjab State Dear Lohri Makar Sankranti Bumper Lottery 2023 Result Live Streaming:

The Punjab State Dear Lohri Makar Sankranti Bumper Lottery was available for Rs 500 plus Rs 90 which was charged for postal and packing purpose. The Punjab State Dear Lohri Makar Sankranti Bumper Lottery is also known as Punjab State Dear Lohri Bumper Lottery. The Punjab state bumper lottery has been brought by the Directorate of Punjab State Lotteries.

Step To Purchase Punjab State Dear Lohri Makar Sankranti Bumper Lottery:

Open Google Chrome

Visit the official website of Punjab lottery at punjablottery.in

Next, click on the 'Buy Now' option

A new tab will open

Pay the lottery ticket amount of Rs 500 using debit card, UPI or any other online payment mode

Prize scheme of Punjab State Dear Lohri Makar Sankranti Bumper Lottery:

The 1st prize is Rs 5 crore which will be awarded to one winner and from the amont collecred from the tickets sold. While there will be 5 winners each for the 2nd and 3rd prize. On the other hand, 2,000 winners will be awarded 4th, 5th and 6th prize each.

