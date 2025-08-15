Mumbai, August 15: Meghalaya is all set for another thrilling day of archery-based lottery as the Shillong Teer Results for Friday, August 15, 2025, are announced. Conducted by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) at the Polo Ground in Shillong, the game features popular events including Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. Enthusiasts eagerly await the Shillong Teer result to check their winning numbers, which are determined by skilled archers in two rounds. The official Shillong Teer Result Chart is updated online daily, offering real-time insights into Round 1 and Round 2 outcomes. Players can conveniently access results on meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in.

Friday’s Shillong Teer brings together hundreds of participants aiming to predict the last two digits of arrows hitting the target. The first round begins at 10:30 AM, followed by the second round later in the day, with results promptly published on the websites. By checking the Shillong Teer Result Chart, players can review both rounds’ winning numbers and verify their bets. The game’s legal framework ensures a secure and transparent lottery experience in Meghalaya, attracting enthusiasts from across the region. For today, August 15, 2025, participants can track live outcomes for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai through the links provided above. Shillong Teer Result Today, August 14, 2025: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on August 15, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

To check the Shillong Teer Result for August 15, 2025, participants should visit websites like meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, or jowainightteer.in. The results are announced daily after the two rounds, with Round 1 starting at 10:30 AM and Round 2 following later. Step-wise, open the website, look for the option "Shillong Teer Result Chart," select the date August 15, 2025, and view the winning numbers for both rounds. The chart displays the last two digits of arrows hitting the target, determining winners for each game, including Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. For convenience, players can check the Shillong Teer Result for August 15, 2025 below. Kalyan Satta Matka King: What Is Satta Matka? Are Betting and Gambling Legal or Illegal in India?.

What Is Shillong Teer?

Played in Meghalaya, the Shillong Teer game features 50 archers who shoot a set number of arrows, typically 30 in the first round and 20 in the second, at a distant, cylindrical target. Participants place bets by selecting a number between 00 and 99, predicting the last two digits of arrows that hit the target in each round. The game is played from Monday to Saturday, excluding Sundays, at the Polo Ground in Shillong, and is legally organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA). The winning numbers are based on the last two digits of the total arrows hitting the target, and prizes vary according to predictions. Shillong Teer is widely recognised as a legal and traditional archery-based lottery in Meghalaya.

