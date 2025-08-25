Mumbai, August 25: The Shillong Teer Result of games such as Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, and Juwai Teer, among others, will be announced soon. Played from Monday to Saturday, Shillong Teer games observe a holiday on Sunday. Shillong Teer participants can check live result chart and winning numbers of various games on websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in.

Lottery enthusiasts can also view Shillong Teer Results and the winning numbers of Monday's lucky draw in the Shillong Teer Result Chart of August 25, 2025, provided below. Participants must remember that the results of all Shillong Teer games will be declared after Round 1 and Round 2 are completed. A total of eight Teer games are played twice a day, and these include Shillong Teer, Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, Juwai Morning Teer, Juwai Night Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. Shillong Teer Result Today, August 22, 2025: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on August 25, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

If you're taking part in the Shillong Teer lottery and wondering where and how to check the winning numbers and live result chart, then don't worry, as LatestLY has got you covered. Shillong Teer players can check the results of all Teer games on the following portals - meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. Players can also view Shillong Teer winning numbers provided in the Shillong Teer Result Chart below. What Is Satta Matka or Matka King? How Is Satta Matka Betting Game Played?

What Is Shillong Teer? What Are the Timings of Shillong Teer Game Results?

An archery-type lottery game, Shillong Teer games are played at the Shillong Polo Stadium in Meghalaya. The speculative lottery attracts people from nearby areas of Shillong and other northeast states. A local sport of the Khasi tribe, Shillong Teer games require lottery players to choose numbers between 0 and 99 and place bets. The archery-based competition then proceeds to the next stage, where local archers shoot arrows at a designated target in Rounds 1 and 2. In the end, only the last two digits of all arrows hitting the targets are picked as winning numbers.

Deeply rooted in Meghalaya's culture, the Shillong Teer games are organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) of Meghalaya. The eight Teer games provide local archers with a platform to sharpen their archery skills while giving lottery players an opportunity to win multiple prizes.

