Mumbai, August 26: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association is announcing the Shillong Teer Results of August 26, 2025. The results for Round 1 and Round 2 are available online, with the Shillong Teer Result Chart providing winning numbers. Participants can also find results for other popular sessions like Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai on platforms like meghalayateer.com and shillongteerresult.com. The complete Shillong Teer Result Chart of August 26 is also provided below.

Rooted in Meghalaya’s cultural heritage, the Shillong Teer Lottery combines archery with betting, drawing thousands of participants each day. Players eagerly await the winning numbers, and the Shillong Teer Result Chart is a valuable resource to help track past outcomes and refine strategies. This blend of tradition and excitement continues to captivate lottery players across India. Players can also scroll below to view the complete list. Shillong Teer Result Today, August 25, 2025: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on August 26, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

The Shillong Teer Result is announced online, and you can visit websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in and check the Shillong Teer Result Chart. On these websites, look for the option "Shillong Teer Result for August 26, 2025", and you will get the results of Round 1 and Round 2. Click on it to view the Shillong Teer Result Chart, which presents the winning numbers for both Round 1 and Round 2. The Shillong Teer Results are typically announced around 10:30 PM, with the final round concluding by 9 PM. For players’ convenience, the complete and updated Shillong Teer Results are available below, offering a glance at today’s outcomes. Kalyan Satta Matka King: What Is Satta Matka? Are Betting and Gambling Legal or Illegal in India?

What Is Shillong Teer?

Shillong Teer is a unique archery-based lottery game popular in Meghalaya, particularly in Shillong, and organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. Held in two rounds daily, archers shoot arrows at a target, and participants bet on numbers ranging from 0 to 99. The winning numbers are determined by the last two digits of the total arrows hitting the target in each round.

Players place bets in advance, and winners receive cash prizes if their selected numbers match the results. Known for its blend of tradition, skill, and luck, Shillong Teer has become a cultural phenomenon. Daily results, including the Shillong Teer Result Chart, are widely awaited and accessed online.

