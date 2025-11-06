Mumbai, November 6: Participants across Meghalaya are eagerly anticipating the latest Shillong Teer Results for Thursday, November 6, 2025. Organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA), the archery-based lottery is held at the Polo Ground in Shillong and other key locations. Today’s games include Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai, attracting large crowds of local players. Participants place bets on numbers between 00 and 99, predicting the last two digits of arrows hitting the target in each round. For live updates, enthusiasts can check the Shillong Teer result online today.

The Shillong Teer Result Chart for Thursday, November 6, 2025, is now available with winning numbers for both Round 1 and Round 2. Players can verify their predictions and track results on trusted platforms like shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. The Shillong Teer lottery, a unique combination of skill and chance, continues to captivate local enthusiasts and players. Whether you’ve placed bets in Shillong Morning Teer or Juwai Ladrymbai, today’s results promise the usual excitement and suspense. Stay updated with live Shillong Teer Results and check the complete Shillong Teer Result Chart online to see if your numbers match the winning outcomes. Shillong Teer Result Today, November 5, 2025: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on November 6, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

Participants can check the latest Shillong Teer Result Chart for Round 1 and Round 2 online through trusted websites. The results are announced shortly after the archery rounds conclude at the Polo Ground in Shillong, with Round 1 starting at 10:30 AM and Round 2 following later in the day. To view today’s winning numbers, look for the option "Shillong Teer Result for November 6, 2025" on platforms like meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. These sites provide live updates for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. Participants can also check Shillong Teer Results below to view the full Shillong Teer Result Chart and verify their predictions for both rounds. Checked Lottery Results Today? Jackpot or Trap – the Psychology Behind Lotteries: Why Do We Keep Buying Lottery Tickets When Probability of Winning Is Low?

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round - 75

Second Round -

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round - 69

Second Round -

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

What Is Shillong Teer?

Meghalaya’s Shillong Teer is a traditional archery-based lottery game that blends skill, luck, and local culture. The Shillong Teer game features 50 archers who shoot a set number of arrows, typically 30 in the first round and 20 in the second, at a distant, cylindrical target. Players place bets by choosing a number between 00 and 99, aiming to predict the last two digits of arrows that hit the target in each round, with the winning numbers determined accordingly.

The game is conducted from Monday to Saturday, excluding Sundays, at venues such as the Polo Ground in Shillong, Khanapara, and Jowai. Organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA), Shillong Teer is fully legal under the Meghalaya Amusements and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act, making it a regulated and culturally significant lottery in the state.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 06, 2025 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).