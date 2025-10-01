Mumbai, October 1: The Shillong Teer Result of all eight Teer games, including Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer and Khanapara Teer, will be published throught today, October 1, 2025. Those taking part in the Shillong Teer games can check the Shillong Teer Result and winning numbers on online portals - meghalayateer.com, shillongteerground.com and shillongteerresult.co.com. Lottery players can also find the winning numbers for October 1 in the Shillong Teer Live Result Chart below.

Played at the Shillong Polo Stadium, Teer games are played twice a day from Monday to Saturday in Round 1 and Round 2. It must be noted that Shillong Teer games observed a holiday on Sunday. Eight Teer games are played under Shillong Teer from morning till late evening, with the results declared after Round 1 and Round 2 games are completed. Shillong Teer, Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, Juwai Morning Teer, Juwai Night Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai are the eight Teer games. Shillong Teer Result Today, September 30, 2025: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on October 1, 2025: Where To Check Live Result Chart, Winning Numbers

How to check Shillong Teer Result? Where to check the winning numbers of Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, Jowai Ladrymbai and other Teer games? If you're looking for answers to these questions, then you have come to the right place. Shillong Teer enthusiasts can head over to websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerground.com and shillongteerresult.co.com to check the winning numbers under "Shillong Teer Result for October 1, 2025" section. Lottery players can also find the winning numbers of Round 1 and Round 2 in the Shillong Teer Result Chart displayed below. Checked Lottery Results Today? Jackpot or Trap – the Psychology Behind Lotteries: Why Do We Keep Buying Lottery Tickets When Probability of Winning Is Low?

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round - 08

Second Round -

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round - 47

Second Round -

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

What Is Shillong Teer?

An archery-based lottery game, Shillong Teer games draw people not only from Shillong but also from nearby areas and other Northeast states. Fun fact: Shillong Teer is a local sport of the Khasi tribe. The speculative lottery requires Shillong Teer players to place bets on numbers between 0 and 99. After this, the game moves to the next round, where local archers shoot arrows at designated targets in Round 1 and Round 2. Only the last two digits of all arrows hitting the targets are chosen as winning numbers. Deeply rooted in Meghalaya's culture, Shillong Teer games continue to display a blend of skills and traditions.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 01, 2025 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).