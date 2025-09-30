Mumbai, September 30: Shillong Teer Result of games such as Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer and Khanapara Teer, among others, of today, September 30, will be announced soon. Shillong Teer games are played in two rounds - Round 1 and Round 2, six days a week (Monday to Saturday), with Sunday marked as a holiday. Shillong Teer participants can check Shillong Teer Results at meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. They can also check the winning numbers of Tuesday's lucky draw in the Shillong Teer Result Chart provided below.

A speculative lottery, Shillong Teer results are declared after Round 1 and Round 2 of each Teer game are completed. The eight Teer games, which are played throughout the day, include Shillong Teer, Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, Juwai Morning Teer, Juwai Night Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. Played at the Shillong Polo Stadium in Meghalaya, Teer games are an archery-based lottery game involving Teer (arrows) and is played in Shillong, which is a hill station. Shillong Teer Result Today, September 29, 2025: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on September 30, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

If you're taking part in the Shillong Teer lottery and want to know how and where to check Shillong Teer Results, then we have got you covered. Shillong Teer winning numbers of Round 1 and Round 2 games can be found at websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer. Upon visiting the above-mentioned portals, lottery players can look for the "Shillong Teer Result for September 30, 2025" option. They can also view today's winning numbers displayed in the Shillong Teer Result Chart below. Satta Matka Games: From Single to Jodi and Patti, What Are Different Types of Matka Betting Games? Are They Legal or Illegal?

What Is Shillong Teer? Are Teer Games Legal?

An archery-type lottery game, the Shillong Teer games are played in Meghalaya's Shillong and attract people from nearby areas. The Shillong Teer lottery requires players to select numbers between 0 and 99. Did you know, Shillong Teer games, a local sport of the Khasi tribe, are organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) of Meghalaya? Played in Round 1 and Round 2, Shillong Teer games witness local archers shooting arrows at designated targets. Of all the arrows hitting the target, only the last two digits are picked as winning numbers.

Continuing to display a blend of skills and traditions, Shillong Teer games provide local archers a platform to sharpen their archery skills. Teer games are completely legal and regulated by the government of Meghalaya under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act.

