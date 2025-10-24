Mumbai, October 24: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) is all set to release the Shillong Teer Result today, October 24, 2025, for lottery players across Meghalaya. This lottery is held at the famous Polo Ground in Shillong. The lottery game lineup of Shillong lottery includes Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai, attracting a large number of participants who are then eager to see the latest winning numbers. The first round of today’s draw began at 10:30 AM, and players can check the Shillong Teer Result online on websites like meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in.

As the archers wrapped up their sessions at the Polo Ground, anticipation ran high among participants awaiting the Shillong Teer Result for October 24, 2025. Conducted by KHASA, the lottery operates through a two-round format, where the winning numbers for Round 1 and Round 2 are determined by counting the total arrows that hit the target. The Shillong Teer Result Chart enables players to quickly verify the winning numbers and evaluate their bets. This traditional archery-based lottery holds immense popularity and is legally organised under Meghalaya’s state regulations. Participants can conveniently check the charts and winning numbers via the mentioned websites to stay updated and celebrate their success. Shillong Teer Result, October 23, 2025: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai

Shillong Teer Result on October 24, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

Participants eager to view the Shillong Teer Result for October 24, 2025, can easily follow a few simple steps. The results for Round 1 and Round 2 are announced once the archers finish their rounds at the Polo Ground in Shillong, with Round 1 typically beginning at 10:30 AM. To check the winning numbers, players can visit official websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, or jowainightteer.in.Checked Lottery Results Today? Jackpot or Trap – the Psychology Behind Lotteries: Why Do We Keep Buying Lottery Tickets When Probability of Winning Is Low?

On these portals, locate the “Shillong Teer Result Chart” section and select “Shillong Teer Result for October 24, 2025” to view the detailed chart displaying the winning numbers from both rounds. The Shillong Teer Result Chart offers a clear and reliable summary of the winning numbers, helping participants quickly verify their bets. Players can also find the latest Shillong Teer results listed below.

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round - 95

Second Round -

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round - 98

Second Round -

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

What Is Shillong Teer?

Shillong Teer is held in Meghalaya and is a traditional archery-based lottery game. It is conducted from Monday to Saturday at the iconic Polo Ground in Shillong. The lottery is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) and features around 50 skilled archers who shoot a fixed number of arrows, usually 30 in Round 1 and 20 in Round 2, at a designated cylindrical target.

The participants place their bets by selecting numbers between 00 and 99, aiming to guess the last two digits of the total arrows that hit the target in each round. The winning numbers are based on these final digits, and prizes vary depending on the accuracy of the predictions. Shillong Teer is a legal and regulated game under the Meghalaya Amusements and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act, ensuring safe and authorised participation for lottery enthusiasts across the state.

