Mumbai, October 23: Excitement builds once again as the Shillong Teer Results for Thursday, October 23, will be announced for eager participants across Meghalaya. The traditional archery-based lottery is organized by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) at the Polo Ground in Shillong. The lottery beautifully combines cultural tradition with daily thrill. The Shillong Teer Results are declared in two rounds, determined by the number of arrows that strike the target and summed up and presented as the last two digits. With various versions like Shillong Morning Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Shillong Night Teer, players continue to test their luck and intuition each day. The Shillong Teer Result Chart offers a detailed view of the winning numbers from both rounds. Participants can conveniently check the latest results for October 23 on websites like meghalayateer.com and shillongteerresult.co.com.

The Shillong Teer Results for October 23 will be announced in two rounds, giving participants two opportunities to win by correctly guessing the last two digits of the total arrows that hit the target. The Shillong Teer Result Chart is updated online for easy and quick access to the winning numbers from popular games such as Shillong Morning Teer and Khanapara Teer. Whether you’re checking the early Shillong Morning Teer or waiting for the evening round, stay tuned below for the latest Shillong Teer Results, which will be updated here right after each round ends.

Shillong Teer Result on October 23, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

The Shillong Teer Results are announced online, and players can check them on websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. To view the results, simply search for the option "Shillong Teer Result for October 23, 2025" on any of these portals. There, you'll find the winning numbers for both Round 1 and Round 2 displayed in the Shillong Teer Result Chart. Typically, the results are released around 10:30 PM, with the final round wrapping up by 9 PM. For your convenience, the complete and updated Shillong Teer Results are also provided below, allowing you to quickly check today's winning numbers.

What is Shillong Teer?

Shillong Teer is a traditional archery-based lottery that attracts participants not just from Shillong but also from nearby regions and other Northeastern states. Interestingly, this unique game has its origins in the local sport of the Khasi tribe. In this speculative lottery, players place bets on numbers ranging from 00 to 99.

Following the betting phase, skilled local archers take part in two rounds of shooting arrows at a target. The last two digits of the total arrows that hit the target in each round determine the winning numbers. Deeply embedded in Meghalaya’s cultural heritage, Shillong Teer beautifully blends skill, tradition, and community excitement.

