Mumbai, September 17: The Shillong Teer Result Today, September 17, 2025, is creating a buzz among lottery enthusiasts as archers gear up for the exciting rounds at the Polo Ground in Shillong. Organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA), the game includes popular variants like Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. Players place bets on numbers ranging from 0 to 99, aiming to predict the last two digits of arrows hitting the target.

The Shillong Teer result for Tuesday, September 17, 2025, will be available online for enthusiasts looking to check their winning numbers. The Shillong Teer Result Chart provides a detailed overview of outcomes for both Round 1 and Round 2, ensuring participants can verify their predictions. Results can be accessed through websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. Players can stay updated with live results and track their bets conveniently using these platforms. Shillong Teer Result Today, September 16, 2025: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on September 17, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

To check the Shillong Teer Result on September 17, 2025, participants should first visit official websites like meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, or jowainightteer.in. Look for the option "Shillong Teer Result for September 17, 2025" to access the Shillong Teer Result Chart. The game is played in two rounds, Round 1 and Round 2, with the first round starting at 10:30 AM and the second round following shortly after. Results are usually announced online shortly after both rounds conclude, showing the winning numbers based on the last two digits of arrows hitting the target. Participants can also check Shillong Teer results below for today’s updates. Satta Matka Games: From Single to Jodi and Patti, What Are Different Types of Matka Betting Games? Are They Legal or Illegal?

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

What Is Shillong Teer?

Played in Meghalaya from Monday to Saturday, Shillong Teer is a legal archery-based lottery game organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA). The game is held at the Polo Ground in Shillong, where 50 archers shoot a set number of arrows, typically 30 in the first round and 20 in the second, at a distant, cylindrical target. Participants place bets by choosing a number between 00 and 99, predicting the last two digits of arrows that hit the target in each round. The winning numbers are determined by these last two digits, and players can win varying amounts based on their correct predictions. The game is strictly monitored and fully legal under Meghalaya state regulations.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 17, 2025 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).