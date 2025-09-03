Mumbai, September 3: Meghalaya’s popular archery-based lottery, Shillong Teer, continues to draw players from across the state as the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) announces today’s results. Played at the Polo Ground in Shillong, the game features Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. Enthusiasts eagerly await the Shillong Teer Results for September 3, 2025, which are updated online for easy access. The Shillong Teer Result Chart provides complete details of Round 1 and Round 2 outcomes.

Platforms such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in display all winning numbers. Played six days a week except Sunday, Shillong Teer at the Polo Ground follows a strict schedule with the first round beginning at 10:30 AM. Participants place bets on numbers ranging from 00 to 99, predicting the last two digits of arrows hitting the target in two rounds. The Shillong Teer result for September 3, 2025, is now live, allowing players to verify Round 1 and Round 2 outcomes through the Shillong Teer Result Chart. Shillong Teer Result Today, September 2, 2025: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on September 3, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

Players can follow a simple step-by-step process to check the Shillong Teer Result on September 3, 2025. First, visit websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, or jowainightteer.in. Look for the option "Shillong Teer Result for September 3, 2025" to access the Shillong Teer Result Chart. The game is played in two rounds, Round 1 and Round 2, with the first round starting at 10:30 AM and results typically announced shortly after each round. Players can check winning numbers for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. Participants can also check Shillong Teer results below to quickly verify their numbers. Checked Lottery Results Today? Jackpot or Trap – the Psychology Behind Lotteries: Why Do We Keep Buying Lottery Tickets When Probability of Winning Is Low?

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

What Is Shillong Teer?

Shillong Teer is a popular archery-based lottery game played in Meghalaya, particularly at the Polo Ground in Shillong. Conducted by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA), the game runs from Monday to Saturday, excluding Sundays, and is fully legal under state regulations. In the game, 50 archers shoot a set number of arrows, typically 30 in the first round and 20 in the second, at a distant cylindrical target. Participants place bets by choosing a number between 00 and 99, predicting the last two digits of arrows that hit the target in each round. The winning numbers are determined by these last two digits, and players can win varying amounts based on their correct predictions.

